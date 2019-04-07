Man charged with arson in Lexington apartment fire

Cornelius Murphy (Photo: Fayette County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Lexington apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Lexington police have arrested 32-year-old Cornelius Murphy for starting the fire at on Lady Di Lane.

Police say Murphy intentionally started the fire. They say he was also involved in a domestic dispute at the apartments on Friday. According to his arrest citation, Murphy had violated a protective order.

The fire broke out in an apartment Saturday morning and spread to two other units.

Fortunately there were no injuries, but at least seven people were without a home. Red Cross helped those people find places to stay.

Murphy is facing charges including arson.

He's currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

 
