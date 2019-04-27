Man charged with assault after Lexington stabbing

A man is behind bars after he got into a fight and reportedly stabbed another man, causing several injuries.

According to police, the fight happened around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King on West New Circle Road. While the two were on the ground, 64-year-old Roy Mulligan reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and cut the victim several times, before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where medical staff told police he had a collapsed right lung, a large laceration on his back, and a long cut along his groin.

Police tracked Mulligan down to his home, where he reportedly admitted to the stabbing.

He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with assault.

