Man charged with assault after cutting northern Kentucky 9-year-old with machete

Esteban Portugues (Photo: Kenton County Detention Center)
Updated: Sun 11:30 AM, May 12, 2019

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a 9-year-old boy with a machete in Covington.

Sister station FOX19 is reporting witness accounts that say 35-year-old Esteban Portugues was seen waving a machete around in the air and banging it against the ground near a group of children Friday night.  The victim told police two other men nearby also had knives. 

The group of three children tried to run away from the men, but the 9-year-old was unable to keep up. Portugues reportedly cut the child in the shoulder, leaving a three-inch deep and two-inch-long wound.

Portugues was charged with assault and taken to the Kenton County Detention Center.

The child is reportedly out of the hospital and is expected to be okay.

 
