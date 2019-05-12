Man charged with assault after cutting northern Kentucky 9-year-old with machete

A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a 9-year-old boy with a machete in Covington.

Sister station FOX19 is reporting witness accounts that say 35-year-old Esteban Portugues was seen waving a machete around in the air and banging it against the ground near a group of children Friday night. The victim told police two other men nearby also had knives.

The group of three children tried to run away from the men, but the 9-year-old was unable to keep up. Portugues reportedly cut the child in the shoulder, leaving a three-inch deep and two-inch-long wound.

Portugues was charged with assault and taken to the Kenton County Detention Center.

The child is reportedly out of the hospital and is expected to be okay.

