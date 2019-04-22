Man charged with attempted murder after altercation, police chase in Frankfort

A man is facing several charges including attempted murder after police say he tried to shoot at a robbery victim before leading officers on a chase.

Frankfort police responded to the area of Brighton Park Friday night after learning about a disturbance. Officers say a man drove a car on a curb in front of a business before getting out and fighting another man.

Officers say the suspect, identified as Benjamin Williams, robbed another man and took a gun. He pointed the gun at the victim before trying to fire the weapon, but the safety was on. Police arrived soon after, and Williams drove away from the scene.

Police began pursuing Williams, who threw the gun out of the car. He would hit a Franklin County deputy's vehicle while trying to escape. His car would eventually stop working during the chase after hitting a chainlink fence.

Officers began a foot pursuit with Williams before detaining him. Williams would attack officers while he was being arrested, and he is accused of punching, kicking, scratching and biting them in the process.

Williams is charged with attempted murder, robbery, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, assault of a police officer, DUI, resisting arrest, theft of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving. He remains in the Franklin Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.