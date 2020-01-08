Man charged with making threat against 3M plant in Cynthiana

A man is charged with making a threat against the 3M Company plant in Cynthiana.

Jessie Gowen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after the September 2019 threat.

The Cynthiana Democrat reports a Post-it Note was found in one of the restrooms indicating there was a bomb in the building.

The paper reports Gowen was a Volt temporary employee at the time of the threat.

Gowen was arrested just before noon on Wednesday.

He is currently in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $10,000 full-cash bond.