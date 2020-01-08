Man charged with making threat against 3M plant in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is charged with making a threat against the 3M Company plant in Cynthiana.
Jessie Gowen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after the September 2019 threat.
The Cynthiana Democrat reports a Post-it Note was found in one of the restrooms indicating there was a bomb in the building.
The paper reports Gowen was a Volt temporary employee at the time of the threat.
Gowen was arrested just before noon on Wednesday.
He is currently in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $10,000 full-cash bond.