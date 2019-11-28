Man charged with murder after Lexington shooting

Updated: Thu 7:45 AM, Nov 28, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested, charged with murder after a shooting in Lexington.

Terrance Fister is charged with murder after a Wednesday shooting in Lexington.

Terrance Fister was charged after police said he shot and killed someone at an apartment complex on Harrodsburg Road.

That shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said someone was causing a disturbance and tried to enter the victim's apartment.

According to police, the victim became angry and came downstairs. That was when they said Fister, in a different apartment, became angry.

Fister allegedly then confronted the victim, engaging in a verbal altercation. Police say he then shot the victim.

The victim died at the hospital. His identity is unknown as of Thursday morning.

 
