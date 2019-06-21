Man charged with murder after woman killed in eastern Kentucky crash

Kentucky State Police say a man is charged with murder in a woman's 2018 death following a crash in eastern Kentucky.

Troopers say the crash happened on Ky. 7 in the Bruin community of Elliott County in May 2018. Chad Sansom, who was 23 at the time of the crash, is accused of crossing the center line and hitting 50-year-old Marsha Harper's vehicle.

Harper was pronounced dead at the scene, while Sansom was airlifted to a West Virginia hospital.

A grand jury indicted Sansom on one count of murder, as Sansom is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sansom was arrested Friday and booked into the Carter County Detention Center where he is being held