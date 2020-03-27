Man charged with murder in Lexington shooting death

A release from the Lexington Police Department states a man has been charged in a shooting death that happened in early March.

32-year-old Quentin Love is now charged with murder in the death of 63-year-old Robert Clay.

Police began investigating after being called to an apartment on Fairmont Court March 3 for a welfare check. They found Clay inside, deceased. At that time they called the death ‘suspicious,’ and said they believed foul play was involved.

Love was identified as the suspect in Clay’s death after a lengthy investigation. He was charged with murder in the case while in the Fayette County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

