A man is charged with murder in the death of another man in McCreary County.

Kentucky State Police have charged Jason Phillips, 29, of Monticello with murder in the death of 36-year-old Jason Dishman.

Dishman was shot during a confrontation at a home on Ky. 92 and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Wayne County.

Phillips was placed in the Leslie County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.