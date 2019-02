A man is behind bars in after deputies say he shot and killed another man Thursday in Perry County.

WYMT reports James Ronnie McIntosh, 45, of Busy was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

McIntosh is accused of killing Danny Ray Mullins, 42, of Chavies. Mullins was found shot to death on Fourseam Road near the Glomawr community.

Medical examiners in Frankfort will perform an autopsy Thursday.