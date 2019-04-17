Man charged with stabbing teen in Northern Kentucky

A man is accused of stabbing a teenager in the stomach in Northern Kentucky.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office charged August Schroer, 18, with assault.

Deputies said Schroer told them he was confronted by the 15-year-old victim Tuesday evening and that the victim knocked him to the ground. Schroer said he pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim out of fear of being punched.

Deputies said Schroer then ran away. He later returned and told EMS personnel that he stabbed the victim.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in Cincinnati.

Schroer said he and the victim recently had a falling out.