Man charged, woman hospitalized after Bell County shooting

A man was arrested Wednesday, May 20 after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck in Bell County.

26-year-old Zachary Tye is accused of shooting Michelle Rye in the throat. According to police, Tye was fighting with another man outside a home on West Tennessee Ave. in Pineville. Police said as the fight was breaking up, Tye pulled a gun and shot at the other man. The shot missed and hit Rye instead.

Assistant Chief Cuertis Pingleton of the Pineville Police Department said Tye was arrested and Rye was flown to UK Medical Center.

"By the time I arrived the victim had been removed by the ambulance service, the shooter was in custody. Some of the details right now are still sketchy. We're early on in this investigation. I don't have a lot of the details at this moment," said Pingleton.

Tye is charged with assault and wanton endangerment. Those charges could be upgraded depending on Rye's condition.

