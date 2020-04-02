Man connected to COVID-19 incident at Pulaski County church dies

Pulaski County authorities are reporting there has been a death in connection with the church where a member was the county's first case of coronavirus

Officials say the first case in the county was a 59-year-old woman who is a member of the church.

They say she likely got infected by going to a conference in California and then she went to church before she started to feel sick after getting back home.

All 40 members of her church were then put under quarantine.

Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Thursday morning a man connected to the church exposure incident has died. Kelley said the victim is a man who was a cancer survivor, but he didn’t know the man’s age at this time.