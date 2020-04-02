Man connected to COVID-19 incident at Pulaski County church dies

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County authorities are reporting there has been a death in connection with the church where a member was the county's first case of coronavirus
Officials say the first case in the county was a 59-year-old woman who is a member of the church.
They say she likely got infected by going to a conference in California and then she went to church before she started to feel sick after getting back home.
[PREVIOUS: 40 members of Pulaski County church under quarantine]
All 40 members of her church were then put under quarantine.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Thursday morning a man connected to the church exposure incident has died. Kelley said the victim is a man who was a cancer survivor, but he didn’t know the man’s age at this time.