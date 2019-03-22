Man convicted in 2016 murder of Lexington teen sentenced Friday

This morning, the man convicted of gunning down a 14-year-old Lexington boy faced a judge for his sentence hearing.

Kevin Garcia received 23 years for murder, 5 years for wanton endangerment, and another 5 years for tampering with physical evidence.

Garcia pleaded guilty earlier this year for the murder of 14-year-old Angel Juarez.

Back in 2016, on Thanksgiving night, Juarez was answering the front door at his home when Garcia shot him multiple times.

Juarez was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Garcia and Juarez’s older brother.

During today's sentence hearing Garcia's attorney spoke on his client’s behalf, stating how sorry he was, and expressing how Garcia knows a lot of people were hurt by his actions,

"It's a tragedy all the way around and we have talked at length and we really do honestly wish this had gone differently," says Jared Bewley, Garcia’s attorney.

Garcia's sentencing will run consecutive for a total of 33 years behind bars.

