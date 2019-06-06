Man convicted in deadly Pulaski County shooting, machete attack sentenced 23 years

A man convicted in a deadly 2017 shooting and machete attack in Pulaski County was sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Cody Hall (Photo: Pulaski County Detention Center)

Cody Hall would apologize at his sentencing hearing where he received the recommended 23-year prison sentence. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 50-year-old Scott Holbrook before attacking two women with the machete at a home in the Bronston community.

Hall would initially claim his attack was in self-defense, but he later pleaded guilty to the charges against him in May.

Family members said they were willing to forgive Hall after his attorney read the apology, saying that's what Scott Holbrook would have wanted.

"I just hope that each person that was harmed in any way by me will be able to someday find peace," Holbrook's sister Lilly McGlone said. "Last time he didn't even look at us or anything. I'm just glad he said he was sorry. I just hope that it wasn't just a statement and that he really meant it."

Hall initially faced nearly a dozen charges before entering his guilty plea.