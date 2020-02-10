Man convicted in murder-for-hire plot with Lexington Imam

A man was convicted Friday by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiring to commit kidnapping and murder-for-hire, targeting a victim and his minor son.

The jury convicted 32-year-old Fnu “John” Sadiqullah of one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Sadiqullah believed a person owed him money. After repeatedly trying to get his money back, through several visits to the victim’s place of business, Sadiqullah contacted Lexington Imam Mahmoud Shalash to help him get his money back.

Shalash reportedly introduced a confidential person to Sadiqullah as an individual who could collect debts, by any means necessary.

Evidence at trial showed that Sadiqullah and the confidential source proceeded to agree to kidnap the victim or his son; attempt to retrieve the money; and then, if necessary, kill the victim.

Three days later, when Sadiqullah learned that the victim was in Lexington, Sadiqullah, along with other friends, cornered the victim at his place of business and called the confidential source to carry out the plan.

The confidential source, who had been working for the FBI during this entire period of time, reported the incident to the FBI, which then took the victim and his son into protective custody.

A third defendant, Hadi Abdul, was acquitted at the trial.

Sadiqullah will appear for sentencing on June 11, 2020. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Shalash had previously pleaded guilty for his role in these offenses, and others, on January 27, 2020. His sentencing is scheduled for June 18, 2020. He also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

