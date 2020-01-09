Man convicted of killing Marine in Lexington sentenced to life without parole

A judge has sentenced the man convicted of killing a U.S. Marine in Lexington to life without parole.

Dawan Mulazim was found guilty of murder and robbery in October 2019 in the shooting that killed Jonathan Price and injured his wife.

A lot of hugs and tears outside the courtroom. Commonwealth attorneys who prosecuted this case and family members of Jonathan Price say they’re glad the case is over and are satisfied with the judge’s decision. pic.twitter.com/RX5QQIDYT5 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 9, 2020

Back in 2014, the couple was waiting for a ride outside of Austin City Saloon when investigators say Mulazim and another man robbed and shot them.

The judge accepted the jury's recommendation for life in prison.

The judge sentenced Mulazim to 78 years in prison on other charges.

This was Mulazim's second trial in this murder case.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict for murder charges against him in 2018.