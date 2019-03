The man convicted in the death of 20-year-old Haley Bourgeois will spend 30 years in prison.

A Fayette County judge declared the sentence Thursday morning against 27-year-old Patrick Jones.

Jones pleaded guilty back in February to killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend. He also claimed he was mentally ill.

Lexington police found Bourgeois’ body in a dumpster on Malabu Drive back in July of 2016.

Jones will have access to mental health programs while in prison.