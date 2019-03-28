Man crashes car into child’s bedroom, charged with DUI in Nicholasville

One man is in jail facing a DUI charge after crashing a car into a home on the corner of Barnes St. and Staton Ct. early Thursday morning.

Police said Julio Herrera was driving down Barnes St. when he hit a tree which sits off the backyard of a home.

Herrera then put the car into reverse, slamming into the bedroom of a young boy. He drove off leaving a trail of dirt and a fluid leaking behind.

Police followed that trail to Maple St. where they questioned Herrera. He admitted to crashing into the home. Officers found he had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the limit. Herrera was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Police told WKYT no one was hurt. They explained the boy was excited about an overnight field trip and was getting a haircut from his father at the time of the crash.

“Can you imagine being in your bed and having a car drive through the corner of your house and you being a young man who's probably a fourth grader or something like that? Might not have been as good as it ended up. So we're very thankful that nobody was injured,” said Sergeant Kevin Grimes.

The family was able to stay in the home overnight. Firefighters put a tarp over the corner of the home until more permanent repairs can be done.

