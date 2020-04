A man is dead after a crash in Madison County.

The sheriff's office says it happened early Sunday morning, shortly after 2, on Irvine Road (KY 52) near Robbinsville Loop.

According to the sheriff's office, a pickup truck driven 29-year-old Andrew Travis was traveling on Irvine Road (KY 52) when he drove off the roadway into an embankment.

Travis was taken to Baptist Health Richmond where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is still under investigation.