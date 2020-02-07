Man dead after early morning crash in Lexington

Police in Lexington are investigating a fatal early morning crash.

Officials said a man drove into a metal barrier on New Circle Road near Versailles Road around 3:16 a.m.

Crews rushed the driver to the hospital. He was pronounced dead.

The coroner has yet to identify the victim. Police said he was a man in his 40s.

Police have not determined a specific cause for the accident. Weather may have played a factor. A reconstruction unit is investigating the scene.

The road is currently open.