Man dead after early morning crash in Lexington

Updated: Fri 5:17 AM, Feb 07, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are investigating a fatal early morning crash.

Officials said a man drove into a metal barrier on New Circle Road near Versailles Road around 3:16 a.m.

Crews rushed the driver to the hospital. He was pronounced dead.

The coroner has yet to identify the victim. Police said he was a man in his 40s.

Police have not determined a specific cause for the accident. Weather may have played a factor. A reconstruction unit is investigating the scene.

The road is currently open.

 
