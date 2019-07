A man is dead after getting hit by a truck in Knox County.

Police tell us it happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on KY-1304 near Smith Road in Hinkle.

Officials tell WKYT the victim was walking in the road with the when a white Chevy pickup came over a hill, hitting the pedestrian.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The driver of the truck is not hurt and isn't facing any charges.