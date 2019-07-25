Man dies after being shot at Kentucky house party; 1 charged

A man has died weeks after he was shot at a house party in Kentucky.

Gray affiliate FOX19 in Cincinnati reports 46-year-old Michael Holbrook died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being shot June 27.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Holbrook was shot in the neck at a home in Burlington. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Larry Steven Herald II.

Deputies said at the time of the arrest the two were drinking and began arguing in the driveway. Herald demanded Holbrook to leave his property, entered his home, grabbed a gun and continued the threaten to shoot him.

Holbrook was sitting on a chair in the driveway. Herald fired a warning shot, but Holbrook didn't leave. Herald would then hit Holbrook in the face with the gun, but the impact caused the gun to fire one bullet, hitting Holbrook.

Herald was originally charged with one count of assault and one count of wanton endangerment.