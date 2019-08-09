Man dies after being shot by Kentucky law enforcement

Kentucky State Police say a man is dead after being shot by law enforcement Thursday night.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports the man was shot around 8:30 p.m. in Breckinridge County. Authorities responded to a home near the Grayson County line near Ky. 259 and Ky. 737.

A county deputy and three Kentucky State Police troopers were at the scene. Authorities received a call for a welfare check earlier in the afternoon at the same home, but law enforcement was unable to make contact with the man. The second call is what led to the shooting.

The person was taken to a local hospital before he died. Troopers have yet to release many details on what led to the shooting.

Troopers have yet to identify the man killed.