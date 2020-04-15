Man dies after early April shooting in Lexington

A man has died after an early April shooting in Lexington.

It happened Sunday, April 5 on Rand Avenue off Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to Lexington Police, two people found the victim in an alley.

The victim, now identified as 54-year-old Richard B. Williams, of Stamping Ground, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say Williams passed away Tuesday.

As of now, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information you can contact police at (859) 253-2020 or you can text an anonymous tip to CRIMES (274637).