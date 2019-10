Authorities in Taylor County say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies say they responded to the wreck on Speck Ridge Road Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they determined Matthew Burress, 29, of Taylor County lost control of his vehicle in a curve and drove into an embankment.

Burress was ejected from the vehicle and was transferred to Taylor County Regional Hospital. The Taylor County Coroner's Office pronounced Burress dead at the hospital.