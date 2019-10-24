Man dies days after furnace explosion in Mercer County

A man has died after being severely burned at a Mercer County home.

Firefighters say the man was burned by a furnace. (Photo: WKYT)

The Harrodsburg Herald reports Raymond Douglas Jarvis, 65, was the victim.

Jarvis' obituary says he died Oct. 19 at the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Unit.

The incident happened Oct. 17 at a home on Providence Road.

Firefighters told WKYT the man was lighting the pilot on his furnace when it exploded.

The victim was able to call 911 despite severe burns from the waist up.

Jarvis was born in Paintsville, Ky. and served in the United States Air Force.

