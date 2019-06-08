Man faces assault charges after injuring two Lexington women

A Lexington man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted two women, causing serious injuries.

According to an arrest citation, 34-year-old Lewis Jones slapped a woman with such force it left five fractures to bones in the left side of her face, The citation continues, saying the victim was unable to chew food and had blurred and double vision that required plastic surgery for correction.

Lewis is also charged with assaulting a second woman, leaving visible bruises on her right arm. Police say the victim also presented photographs of facial injuries caused by Lewis from another incident on May 23rd.

Jones was arrested Thursday and faces two counts of assault. He is in the Fayette County Detention Center.