Man facing long list of charges after chase that started in Boyle County

A man is in jail after a chase that started in Boyle County.

The sheriff's office says deputies got a Be On The Lookout alert Sunday for a car in reference to a theft in Harrodsburg.

A deputy tried to stop a car matching the description heading south on US 127 in Junction City, but the driver didn't stop.

The vehicle turned onto Hustonville Road in Junction City, passing a vehicle at “Tombs Curve”, and continued on Hustonville Road at high-speeds.

The pursuit continued on Hustonville Road into Lincoln County where the vehicle turned onto Bowen Road, and then again southbound onto US 127.

The vehicle then continued on US 127 before turning onto Houston Point W in Hustonville.

The sheriff's office says the pursuit finally came to an end in a driveway on Holtzclaw Lane.

We're told deputies were able to arrest the driver, identified as Dustin Stephens, after they used a stun gun on him.

The sheriff's office says there was a passenger in the vehicle who Stephens wouldn't let get out during the chase.

Deputies also located some of the stolen items in the car.

Stephens was arrested and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

He is facing a long list of charges including fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and reckless driving.