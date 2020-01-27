Man facing murder charge in Russell County arrested when Pulaski County deputies respond to burglary

A man facing a murder charge out of Russell County was arrested in Pulaski County Monday morning.

According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Billy Wilson was wanted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly crash in 2019.

The sheriff's office says Wilson was only initially charged with DUI after the crash, so he was able to bond out of jail.

In November, after an investigation, they say his charge was upgraded to murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An arrest citation from the Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office says Wilson was found Monday morning when deputies there responded to a burglary in progress.

Pulaski County deputies say they caught Wilson as he was trying to run away from the scene.

He was arrested and taken to the Pulaski Co. Detention Center on charges of fleeing police and resisting arrest.