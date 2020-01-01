Man facing ‘serious’ injuries after Jessamine County shooting

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday evening.

They say it took place on Mackey Pike off Union Mill Road.

Officials say the man was shot by another person in what they describe as a domestic incident.

The victim is currently being transported to a trauma center.

Investigators have not said if anyone is in custody.

WKYT has a journalist heading to the scene and will update this story once new information is gathered.

