Man facing ‘serious’ injuries after Jessamine County shooting

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday evening.
They say it took place on Mackey Pike off Union Mill Road.
Officials say the man was shot by another person in what they describe as a domestic incident.
The victim is currently being transported to a trauma center.
Investigators have not said if anyone is in custody.
WKYT has a journalist heading to the scene and will update this story once new information is gathered.