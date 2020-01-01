Man facing ‘serious’ injuries after Jessamine County shooting

The Johnson County Sheriff says dispatchers received a call from a woman who told them she had shot her husband. (Photo: MGN Online)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 8:45 PM, Jan 01, 2020

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday evening.

They say it took place on Mackey Pike off Union Mill Road.

Officials say the man was shot by another person in what they describe as a domestic incident.

The victim is currently being transported to a trauma center.

Investigators have not said if anyone is in custody.

WKYT has a journalist heading to the scene and will update this story once new information is gathered.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus