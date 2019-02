A man hit by multiple cars Sunday night in McCreary County has died.

Kentucky State Police said the victim was walking down U.S. Highway 27 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The impact of the crash knocked the victim into oncoming traffic where troopers said he was hit by three more vehicles before traffic stopped.

The victim died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.

No charges were filed.