Man fatally shot by police in Nicholasville

One person was shot and killed by police in Nicholasville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Beauford Place, off Main Street, around 12:10 a.m.

Nicholasville police were unable to release any details about what led up to the shooting.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said the deceased was a 27-year-old man who lived at the apartments where the shooting took place. Hughes was unable to release the man's name.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

