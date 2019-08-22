Man fatally shot by police in Nicholasville

A man was fatally shot by police in Nicholasville early Thursday morning (WKYT).
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was shot and killed by police in Nicholasville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Beauford Place, off Main Street, around 12:10 a.m.

Nicholasville police were unable to release any details about what led up to the shooting.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said the deceased was a 27-year-old man who lived at the apartments where the shooting took place. Hughes was unable to release the man's name.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

 
