Man fatally shot during alleged home invasion in Bell County

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a man's death following a shooting in Bell County.

Photo Courtesy: WRIL FM

The Bell County Coroner's Office says the person was pronounced deceased Thursday morning Southeast Kentucky Medical Center in Pineville.

Police told WYMT the man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a home on Bradfordtown Right Road Wednesday night.

The investigation suggests the man was shot by the homeowner, according to deputies.

The suspect's name has not been released.

