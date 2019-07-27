Man found dead in tractor trailer in Bell County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a tractor trailer early Saturday morning in Bell County.

According to sister station WYMT, dispatch received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a tractor trailer sitting on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 25 E.

When officials got to the scene, they reportedly found an unresponsive man in the vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene, at which time the man was determined to be deceased.

The victim has not been identified, and investigators have not indicated a cause of death.

An active investigation is ongoing at this time. WKYT will update this story as additional information becomes available.

