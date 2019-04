A county coroner has identified the man found dead on a golf course in eastern Kentucky.

Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby tells WYMT the man found on the Paintsville Golf Course is 29-year-old Herbert Blevins of Paintsville.

The coroner hasn't released a cause of death, as medical examiners will perform an autopsy Monday.

Paintsville Mayor Mike Runyon said a golfer found Blevins' body in a pond on the back nine.