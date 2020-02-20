Man found in freezer left note exonerating wife of death, police say

Authorities said a Utah man whose body was found in a freezer left a typed, notarized letter saying his wife was not responsible for his death.

A maintenance worker found Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, dead in her home on Nov. 22. Authorities found the body of her husband, Paul Edward Mathers, in a freezer in the home.

Police now say Paul Mathers had taped a note to the wall clearing his wife in his death, although questions remain in the case.

Authorities said Mathers had terminal cancer, but they weren’t able to conclude if it ultimately caused his death in early 2009.

The note, which was notarized Dec. 2, 2008, reads in part: “I want it known that Jeanne is in NO way responsible for my death.”

Mathers also wrote: “I am fully aware that with my heart conditio(n) the Lortabs/Hydrocodine (sic) will eventually stop my heart. It will not be deliberate as I am not ready to leave my wife, Jeanne Marie. Jeanne has foiled my actual suicide attempts.”

Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said the note is one of the strange twists and turns in the case.

“At the end of the day, we still don’t know what killed him officially,” Hansen said.

According to a medical examiner’s report, Paul Mathers was found with a garbage bag over his head, tightly duct-taped around his neck.

He also had lethal levels of prescription narcotics in his system.

Police said his wife died of natural causes, after collecting nearly $180,000 of his VA checks over the past decade.

Detectives also revealed Paul Mathers was transgender, referring to himself in the note as both “Paul” and “Paula.” What relevance this detail has to the case is unclear.

Police said what exactly happened will forever remain a mystery.

“We still have a lot of questions, but we’re probably never going to have the answers to those questions,” Hansen said. “Because the only person that really knows died on Nov. 22.”

