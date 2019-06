Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday morning in Lexington.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Third Street and Elm Tree Lane.

Police say someone was walking by the bus stop when they found the man. That person called 911 but left the scene before crews arrived.

Officials say the man was shot once in the face, chest and ribs. He is stable and expected to survive.

There are no suspects yet in the case.