Man gunned down outside Trump resort in Miami; woman hospitalized

A man died and a woman was injured in a shootout near a Trump resort in the Miami area Sunday.

According to witnesses, the shooting began when two groups of rival rappers started arguing outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.

Someone who knows the man who was killed said he was not involved in the shootout but got caught in the crossfire.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

According to witnesses, she is the girlfriend of rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Police are searching for three suspects who had guns, including an AK-47 and handguns.

