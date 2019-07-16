Man hid $34K worth of cocaine under his toupee, Spanish police say

It wasn’t a Colombian man’s noticeably nervous demeanor that drew officers’ attention at Barcelona’s international airport.

It was his hair.

“His hair is going to fall out,” Spain’s national police tweeted.

They took one look at the man’s abnormally large hairpiece and knew immediately he was hiding something.

Upon further investigation, authorities pulled half of a kilo of cocaine from under the man’s toupee, valued at $34,000.

Officers took him into custody late last month, Reuters reported. While they have not released his name, police did release two thinly-censored mugshots of the man, one with the toupee on and one with just the drugs.

