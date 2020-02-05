Man hospitalized after Lexington crash

A man was hospitalized with what officials said were "potentially life-threatening injuries" after an early morning crash in Lexington Wednesday, Feb. 5.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Man O' War Boulevard and Armstrong Mill Road.

Officers said a woman driving an SUV and a man driving a car collided at the intersection. The man had to be rescued after being trapped inside his car. The woman wasn't hurt.

Officers spoke with the woman about the incident and she told them someone ran a red light. Police are still piecing together the details of the crash, but they said they don't think alcohol was a factor.

The intersection was closed for about an hour while crews cleared up the scene. It's now open.