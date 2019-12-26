Man hospitalized after Madison County holiday house fire

A man was hospitalized after a Christmas house fire in Madison County.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on College Hill Road.

First responders said fire was shooting through the roof and there was heavy smoke in the home when they arrived.

The homeowner was taken to U.K. Hospital with burns to his chest, head, arms and hands.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

Waco fire crew, as well as crews from Madison County, Whitehall, Union City and Kirksville responded to the scene.

