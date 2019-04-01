Man hospitalized after rock thrown through windshield

A man was seriously hurt Saturday, March 30 after someone threw a large rock through his windshield.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post 64-year-old William Wehner was driving on Northbend Road near Country Club Lane in Burlington when someone threw the rock through his windshield.

The rock caused facial injuries, sending Wehner to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He reportedly has serious injuries.

Ther sheriff's office said this was the second report of rocks being thrown at cars in the area. Deputies canvassed the area to no avail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859-334-2175.

