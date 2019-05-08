Man identified in Madison County deputy-involved shooting

The man injured in a shooting involving a Madison County deputy has been identified.

According to deputies, 58-year-old Paul Downing remains in UK Hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at a home on Masters Court. Authorities had been called to the location on a report of a suicidal subject.

Officials say when deputies arrived, Downing came out of the home armed with a gun, prompting deputies to fire shots.

Downing is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Kentucky State Police are investigating

