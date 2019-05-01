Man in Philippines extradited back to Kentucky for child sex charges

Kentucky State Police say a Kentucky man living in the Philippines is back in the United States to answer to sex charges involving a minor.

Troopers say Richard Baker, 39, of Marikina Manila, Philippines is charged with first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 and promoting a minor in a sex performance following a two-year investigation into allegations.

Detectives learned of the allegations in March 2017 that he sexually abused a child while living in Trigg County. Baker was working overseas at the time, and he was indicted in May 2018.

U.S. Marshals and Interpol helped troopers track down Baker in the Philippines in February 2019. He was released from the Philippines to U.S. Marshals and eventually was extradited to Kentucky Tuesday.

Baker was booked in to the Christian County Detention Center.