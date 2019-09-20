Man in custody after shots fired at vehicle in Lexington

A man was taken into custody by Lexington police after shots were fired at a car overnight Friday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Fourth Street and Smith Street.

Police said shots were fired from a black truck at another vehicle.

Police chased the truck, which was later found abandoned. A man was found running in the woods nearby, covered in dirt and mud. He was taken into custody.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Investigators said no one was hurt, and no property was damaged in the shooting.