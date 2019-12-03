Man in jail for sending explicit pictures to Pulaski Co. teen

PULASKI Co., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail in Southern Kentucky for sending explicit images to a teenager.
John Clevenger, 41, was arrested at the Budget Inn in Somerset.
The Commonwealth Journal says a concerned mother found explicit pictures and messages from Clevenger on her 16-year-old daughter's phone.
The paper reports Clevenger pleaded not guilty to Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor and Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors.
He will be in court next week.