Man indicted for abusing a corpse in Madison County

A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man for abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence after a woman's body was found in a ditch.

Police say Ryan "Todd" Crawley was involved with dumping the body of 39-year-old April Arnett of Lexington near the old Clays Ferry Bridge in August.

He was indicted on Nov. 6.

Investigators say Ronald "Doug" Crawley was arrested in Cave Junction, Oregon, in connection to Arnett's death. He's facing the same charges.

Our news partners at The Richmond Register report both Crawleys carried a body wrapped in a tarp with cinder blocks attached to it.

According to an arrest warrant, the paper obtained, Ryan "Todd" Crawley said the two tried throwing the body into the river, but it "got hung up on a guidewire."

Police say they are investigating this as a homicide, but currently, no one has been charged with her murder.

Kentucky State Police has not revealed any further details about their investigation on Arnett’s death.