Man indicted on murder charge in Somerset road rage death investigation

A Somerset man is facing a murder charge stemming from a fight in June that police say was the result of road rage.

Somerset police say Thomas Burton, 63, killed Ervin Phillips after a verbal altercation led to a fight at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 on June 10. The fight would result in the death of Ervin Phillips, 73, of Somerset.

Witnesses told police that Burton struck Phillips with an object, and Phillips fell to the ground. Once Phillips fell, Burton went back into his vehicle and drove away.

Phillips was unable to give police information because of his injury. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he never regained consciousness. He died on June 28.

Police say they were able to find video of the scene, which contradicted Burton's statement that Phillips pulled out in front of him and continuously hit his brakes. Burton told officers he was defending himself after Phillips poked him with his cane.

Burton was served with a warrant on the murder charge Wednesday and was arrested.