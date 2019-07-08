Man injured in Clark County demolition derby vehicle fire

An Anderson County man is lucky to be alive after his car caught fire during a demolition derby in Clark County, and it was all caught on video.

Video shows the moment when Blake Collins' vehicle caught fire in Clark County during a demotion derby. (Photo: WKYT)

The video showed the exact moment over the weekend when the vehicle caught fire. It happened right after the driver, Blake Collins, went into reverse.

"I was backing up, trying to get a shot on him and threw it in reverse. Next thing I know there’s a big ball of fire coming right at me," Collins said.

Collins thinks a collision a few moments before ruptured his fuel tank, and when he backed up, the tail lights ignited the gas.

"I go to leave and my seatbelt is still on me about this time the fire was already up to the front of the car, so I’m sitting in fire," Collins said.

He was eventually able to make it out. He didn't even realize how bad his injuries were until the crew on hand told him to go see a medic.

"As soon as I looked down at my arms I knew I was in trouble," Collins said. "My arms were burning. They were scorched."

Collins suffered second-degree burns on his arms and neck.

Despite everything that happened in his car, Collins said he doesn't plan on giving up demolition derbies anytime soon.

"It will still be in the back of my mind every time I climb in the car, but I’m ready to get back in the car as soon as possible," Collins said.

In the meantime, he has to take care of his wounds twice a day for at least the next few weeks. He said he was thankful for all the support he received following the fire.

